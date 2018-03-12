Pacers' Myles Turner: Hits game-winning shot on Sunday

Turner recorded 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three blocked shots and a steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 99-97 win to the Celtics.

Turner clinched the game with a shot in the final seconds, and also recorded his tenth double-double of the season. While Domantas Sabonis continues to poach minutes from Turner, Turner has gradually added more and more minutes since returning from injury and has now recorded four double-doubles in his last eight games. His return to form gives him added consideration in all formats.