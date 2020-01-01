Pacers' Myles Turner: Hits three triples Tuesday

Turner posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one block across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 115-97 victory over the 76ers.

While Turner hasn't made the step forward that fantasy owners would have hoped, he's still a great source of three-and-D production at center. Tuesday marked Turner's fifth game of the season with at least three made triples and one blocked shot, and he has 20 such games in his career. In December, he averaged 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.6 threes and 1.3 assists in 27.3 minutes.