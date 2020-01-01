Pacers' Myles Turner: Hits three triples Tuesday
Turner posted 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one block across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 115-97 victory over the 76ers.
While Turner hasn't made the step forward that fantasy owners would have hoped, he's still a great source of three-and-D production at center. Tuesday marked Turner's fifth game of the season with at least three made triples and one blocked shot, and he has 20 such games in his career. In December, he averaged 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.6 threes and 1.3 assists in 27.3 minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Plays key role in win over Raptors•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Pops for 16 in win over Lakers•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Double-doubles in comfortable win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Equals season high in swats, steals•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 12 in win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores three points in off game•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...