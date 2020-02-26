Pacers' Myles Turner: Hosts block party

Turner provided six rebounds (2-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, eight blocks, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during the Pacers' 119-80 win over the Hornets on Tuesday.

Block party, SWAT team, return to sender --- any phrase you want. Turner owned the paint, repeatedly denying layups and rejecting dunks along the way to a career-high eight blocks. Turner blocked four shots in the first quarter and had his season high (six) before halftime. The fact that he is still struggling around the basket (0-of-7 from inside the arc) is concerning, however, since he can't block eight shots every night.