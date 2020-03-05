Pacers' Myles Turner: Hot streak ends vs. Bucks

Turner posted seven points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds and two blocks across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-100 loss to the Bucks.

Turner looked great four games in a row (all wins) before Wednesday's performance, averaging 11.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.5 blocks. However, he crashed back down to earth against the elite Bucks defense in a performance that also included two turnovers and four fouls. Friday's matchup against the Bulls could represent a good bounce-back spot.