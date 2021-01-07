Turner scored two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding eight blocks, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 win over the Rockets,

The 24-year-old added very little offensively, failing to score in double digits for the first time in six games, but Turner was a beast at the other end of the court and tied his career high in blocks -- the second time this season he's tallied eight rejections. He's averaging a league-leading 4.1 blocks through eight contests, but his poor rebounding numbers for a center can make him an awkward player to roster in roto formats.