Pacers' Myles Turner: Huge game on glass
Turner delivered nine points (3-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 16 boards, three blocks and one assist across 30 minutes Sunday in the Pacers' 120-95 win over the Hornets.
For the second time in four games since returning from a sore shoulder, Turner hit only one third of his shot attempts and scored in the single digits, but he made up for it with another huge effort on the defensive end. The 16 boards were one shy of his season high while he rejected three shots for the third game in a row. Turner is now averaging 2.8 blocks per game on the season to pace the entire NBA.
