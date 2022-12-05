Turner notched 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 116-100 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Turner ended just one rebound shy of delivering a double-double, but the big man still posted an excellent performance on both ends of the court. Even though this was the second game in which he didn't record a block -- with both coming across his last five outings -- Turner certainly made an impact on other categories, particularly as a scoring threat since he's now scored at least 15 points in five of his last seven contests.