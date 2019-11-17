Pacers' Myles Turner: Impresses in return from injury

Turner (ankle) started at center and compiled 16 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes Saturday in the Pacers' 102-83 loss to the Bucks.

Though the Bucks turned the game into a runaway in the fourth quarter, Turner's return from an eight-game absence due to a sprained ankle was a coup for a banged-up Pacers squad. The 23-year-old made an impact in his first game back, showing the shot-blocking prowess that made him an enviable fantasy asset in 2018-19. Given that he played 30-plus minutes in his first game back, Turner doesn't look like he'll face any restrictions moving forward, though he won't necessarily be a worthwhile activation in weekly leagues right away. The Pacers are one of three teams that will play only two games during the upcoming week.