Pacers' Myles Turner: Just misses double-double Friday
Turner scored 13 points (4-6 FG, 5-7 FT) while adding nine rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes during Friday's 103-96 win over the Bucks.
The 21-year-old's production remains erratic -- he managed only five points and five rebounds Wednesday in Atlanta against one of the worst frontcourts in the league -- and since returning from an elbow injury in late January, Turner's averaging 12.2 points, 7.5 boards, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers while picking up four double-doubles in 13 games. Those are useful numbers in deeper season-long leagues, but the young big's utility in DFS is restricted to tournaments until he can find some consistency.
