Pacers' Myles Turner: Labeled day-to-day
Coach Nate McMillan called Turner (ankle) day-to-day earlier this week after the center was able to take part in 4-on-4 drills during practice, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Sidelined since Oct. 30 with a right ankle sprain, Turner is making progress in his recovery, but he'll likely need to advance to full-contact, 5-on-5 scrimmaging until the Pacers give him the green light to play. The center could gain clearance for the weekend if he's able to step up his activity over the next two days, though he would almost certainly sit out at least one half of the Pacers' upcoming back-to-back set. The Pacers will return to action Friday in Houston before returning home to host the Bucks on Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...