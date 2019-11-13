Pacers' Myles Turner: Labeled day-to-day

Coach Nate McMillan called Turner (ankle) day-to-day earlier this week after the center was able to take part in 4-on-4 drills during practice, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Sidelined since Oct. 30 with a right ankle sprain, Turner is making progress in his recovery, but he'll likely need to advance to full-contact, 5-on-5 scrimmaging until the Pacers give him the green light to play. The center could gain clearance for the weekend if he's able to step up his activity over the next two days, though he would almost certainly sit out at least one half of the Pacers' upcoming back-to-back set. The Pacers will return to action Friday in Houston before returning home to host the Bucks on Saturday.