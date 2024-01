Turner is questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to mid-back spasms.

Turner is a late addition to the injury report, joining fellow center Jalen Smith (back) as questionable. If both big men are ruled out, Isaiah Jackson would likely play an increased role. However, Pascal Siakam could also see more time at center, while Oscar Tshiebwe may crack the rotation if he's elevated from the G League club ahead of tipoff.