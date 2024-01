Turner recorded 22 points (8-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 loss to Denver.

The 27-year-old center led the Pacers in scoring but couldn't do much to slow down Nikola Jokic, who poured in 31 for the Nuggets. Turner has scored in double digits in 20 straight games dating back to Dec. 16, averaging 17.9 points, 6.2 boards, 1.6 blocks, 1.4 threes and 1.3 assists over that stretch while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor.