Turner closed with 23 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four blocks and three assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-103 victory over the Bucks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Turner delivered a bounce-back performance in Game 4, helping the Pacers take a 3-1 series lead after shooting 1-for-9 from the field in Game 3. The big man led Indiana with a team-high mark in scoring and a game-best four blocks Sunday. Turner has recorded multiple swats in three of four first-round games thus far. He has averaged 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 2.0 assists across 29.5 minutes per game this series.