Turner finished with 27 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 24 minutes during Sunday's 122-103 loss to the Cavaliers.

Turner led the Pacers in scoring, rebounds and blocks in Sunday's loss, finishing three points shy of the 30-point mark. Turner has tallied at least 25 points and 10 rebounds on three occasions this season.