Turner amassed 23 points (7-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three steals, two rebounds, two assists and one block across 39 minutes during Monday's 125-116 loss to the Nuggets.

Turner led the Pacers in scoring Monday, recording 17 or more points for the third consecutive contest. The big man also logged three or more steals for the third time in the 2024-25 campaign, and he has racked up multiple steals in nine of his 49 regular-season appearances. However, the 28-year-old delivered a lackluster performance from beyond the arc, and he has shot 33.3 percent from outside over his last five games.