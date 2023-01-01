Turner logged 34 points (11-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Saturday's 131-130 win over the Clippers.

Turner had one of his best offensive performances of the year Saturday night, eclipsing the 30-point mark for the first time since November. The former Texas Longhorn is having a fantastic year overall, averaging career highs in points (16.7), rebounds (7.8) and field-goal percentage (54.8).