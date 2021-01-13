Turner recorded 22 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, five blocks and two steals in a 104-95 away win Tuesday against the Warriors.
This scoring output has been quite rare from Turner as Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis are averaging 20-plus points per game. He is elevating his fantasy value with great defense instead. Turner averaged 5.1 defensive rebounds, 4.1 blocks and 1.5 steals across the Pacers' first 11 games this season.
