Pacers' Myles Turner: Leads way in loss to Celtics

Turner scored a team-high 15 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, an assist and a block in 28 minutes during Friday's 117-97 loss to the Celtics.

The Pacers have done a remarkable job staying afloat without Victor Oladipo (knee), but the roster's lack of a go-to scorer was glaring in this one. Turner, at least, has been a consistent contributor down the stretch, averaging 15.6 points, 9.4 boards, 2.1 blocks, 1.3 three-pointers and 1.3 assists over the last seven games.