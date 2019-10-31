Pacers' Myles Turner: Likely out multiple games

Turner (ankle) is expected to miss at least a few games with a right ankle sprain, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Turner suffered the injury during the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Nets, and while initial reports are positive, it still sounds like the issue will keep him sidelined for at least a game or two. He's expected to undergo an MRI in the coming days, after which a more concrete return timetable should emerge.

More News
Our Latest Stories