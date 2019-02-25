Pacers' Myles Turner: Likely targeting Wednesday return
Turner (hip) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's contest against the Pistons but suggested it's more likely he returns to action Wednesday in Dallas, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports. "It's such a small area that it just takes time to heal," Turner said, referring to his bruised right hip. "I'm still trying to fight my way through it. It's going to take a couple more days of practice, but hopefully I'll be able to go soon."
Turner suffered the injury in the Pacers' first post-All-Star break practice, when he was on the receiving end of a knee to his groin area. Since getting hurt, Turner has only been able to go through light shooting, so the Pacers could be inclined to err on the side of caution and hold him out for a third consecutive game Monday. On a more positive note, Turner doesn't seem concerned about the injury turning into a long-term concern and is hopeful that he'll be ready to go for the game in his hometown of Dallas.
