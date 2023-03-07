Turner contributed 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and one block over 17 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 147-143 loss to the 76ers.

Turner picked up two fouls in the first three minutes of the game. Then he committed his fourth foul early in the third quarter, as defending Joel Embiid proved difficult. Turner ended up fouling out in the final minute of the game. As a result, the Pacers' center played just 17 minutes. Turner scored 10 points on nine shots and failed to collect a rebound for the first time this season. He did manage to block a James Harden layup, giving him a rejection in 29 of his last 30 games.