Turner (ankle) finished with seven points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 win over the Lakers.

Turner played through a sprained ankle which had resulted in his being listed as questionable heading into this one. However, he found himself in foul trouble and failed to make much of an impact on either end. Assuming Turner continues to play through the ankle injury, he'll try to avoid picking up so many fouls in Monday's matchup versus the Heat.