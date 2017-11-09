Pacers' Myles Turner: Limited due to foul trouble Wednesday

Turner recorded eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 25 minutes during a 114-97 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.

Foul trouble limited Turner, who wasn't able to get much going as he scored a season-low eight points in the loss. On the bright side, he picked up a season-high two steals despite the limited minutes. Expect a bounce back game from him Friday against the lowly Bulls.