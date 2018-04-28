Pacers' Myles Turner: Limited in Game Six victory
Turner compiled 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 121-87 victory over the Cavaliers.
Turner was not at his best Friday but was able to contribute positively to the victory. He has not had the best series by any stretch of the imagination but this is in part due to the matchup. The Cavaliers run with a lot of small ball lineup which is not conducive to Turner's strengths, however, he is still likely to have a say in whether the Pacers are able to secure the win in Sunday's do-or-die encounter.
