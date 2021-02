Turner only had eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four blocks and two rebounds in Wednesday's win over Minnesota.

Turner registered his third single-digit scoring output of the month and has struggled to show consistency on offense, but he has been thriving on defense with four straight contests with two or more blocks. He is swatting 2.7 shots per game in nine appearances during the current month and has registered four or more blocks in 12 games already.