Turner (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Turner has missed six straight games, and with the Pacers out of the playoff picture, it would be surprising to see him suit up for either of Indiana's final two regular-season matchups. Jalen Smith (knee) is also listed as questionable, so if both big men are sidelined, Isaiah Jackson, Daniel Theis, James Johnson and Oshae Brissett would be candidates for increased roles.