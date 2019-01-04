Pacers' Myles Turner: Listed as questionable Friday

Turner (nose) is questionable for Friday's game against Chicago, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Turner underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured nose and could already be back and ready to play with the Pacers on Friday. If the former Texas center needs at least one game to fully recover however, it's likely that backup Domantas Sabonis will garner a spot-start.

More News
Our Latest Stories