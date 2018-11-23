Pacers' Myles Turner: Listed as questionable Friday

Turner is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to an ankle injury, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

It can be safely assumed that Turner's spot on the injury report is due to the left ankle sprain he suffered in Monday's game Utah. Turner has not missed any time, however, since suffering the injury, and there has been nothing to suggest that the big man is in any danger of missing Friday's contest.

