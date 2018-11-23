Pacers' Myles Turner: Listed as questionable Friday
Turner is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs due to an ankle injury, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
It can be safely assumed that Turner's spot on the injury report is due to the left ankle sprain he suffered in Monday's game Utah. Turner has not missed any time, however, since suffering the injury, and there has been nothing to suggest that the big man is in any danger of missing Friday's contest.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Swat streak continues•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Returns to game following injury•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable to return vs. Utah•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Quiet double-double against Hawks•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.