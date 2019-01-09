Pacers' Myles Turner: Listed out Wednesday

Turner (shoulder) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Turner has already missed the last two games, and the team's injury report lists him as out, which is a downgrade after he entered the day with a doubtful tag. In Turner's absence, expect Domantas Sabonis to make another start at center alongside Thaddeus Young.

