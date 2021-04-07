Turner (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Turner went down with a sprained left ankle that forced him out of Tuesday's loss to Chicago. Coach Nate Bjorkgren said afterward that Turner "sprained it pretty good," so despite the questionable designation, it would be fairly surprising if the big man is cleared to play on the second night of a back-to-back. If he's ultimately held out, Goga Bitadze would be in position to benefit.
