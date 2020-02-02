Pacers' Myles Turner: Lives behind the arc
Turner contributed 12 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds, an assist and a steal across 34 minutes during the Pacers' 92-85 loss to the Knicks on Saturday night.
For the first time all season, Turner did not attempt a two-point field goal. That anomaly coincided nicely with Turner snapping out of his 11-for-46 cold spell from distance suffered through the month of January. Regardless, the playstyle is symbolic of the passing of the torch in Indiana, as Domantas Sabonis has cemented himself in what used to be Turner's interior-enforcer role.
