Pacers' Myles Turner: Logs 16 points, 12 boards in loss
Turner totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-116 loss to the Magic.
Turner produced his career-best 17th double-double through 70 appearances this season. After a subpar start to the season, Turner has established himself as a fairly consistent contributor as the year has gone on. Furthermore, he's turning in career-high averages in blocks, assists, and threes per game while maintaining a career-high three-point shooting percentage.
