Pacers' Myles Turner: Logs double-double Tuesday

Turner posted 18 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, five blocks, three assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 96-90 win over the Bulls.

Turner is now averaging 3.5 blocks over his last four contests to go along with 10.5 rebounds and 13.5 points, numbers that put him in solid standing around the League. Turner should continue to build off his recent success on both ends of the court, given the need for help given Victor Oladipo's (knee) vacancy.