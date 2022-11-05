Turner notched 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 31 minutes during Friday's 101-99 win over the Heat.

Turner put together an efficient evening from the field and made his presence felt on the defensive end, swatting three more shots in the victory. After missing his team's first four games of the 2022-23 campaign, he's tallied 14 blocks through four games and has scored in double figures in two of his last three matchups.