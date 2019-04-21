Pacers' Myles Turner: Magnificent season ends Sunday
Turner compiled 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, and two blocks in 34 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss to Boston.
Turner was unable to help the Pacers avoid a fourth consecutive loss Sunday despite 13 points and seven rebounds. Turner had a fantastic season after what was a disappointing 2017-18. He led the league in blocked shots, averaging 2.7 per game while managing to play in 74 regular season games. Turner is going to be a sought after fantasy asset moving forward with owners likely having to spend a second or third round pick in acquiring him.
