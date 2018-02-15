Play

Pacers' Myles Turner: Matches season high with 14 boards

Turner totaled 11 points (2-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Nets.

Turner matched his season high in rebounding while posting his sixth double-double through 42 appearances in 2017-18. Having contributed 15 double-doubles in 81 appearances last year as a sophomore and four through 60 games as a rookie in 2015-16, it's safe to say this season has been a struggle for the third-year center. Nevertheless, half of his double-doubles this year have taken place during the last seven games, so perhaps Turner is finally starting to trend upward.

