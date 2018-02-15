Pacers' Myles Turner: Matches season high with 14 boards
Turner totaled 11 points (2-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 108-103 win over the Nets.
Turner matched his season high in rebounding while posting his sixth double-double through 42 appearances in 2017-18. Having contributed 15 double-doubles in 81 appearances last year as a sophomore and four through 60 games as a rookie in 2015-16, it's safe to say this season has been a struggle for the third-year center. Nevertheless, half of his double-doubles this year have taken place during the last seven games, so perhaps Turner is finally starting to trend upward.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 19 in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Struggles through knee injury•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Questionable for Monday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Gets into early foul trouble Saturday•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Will play Saturday•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...