Turner (back) totaled 11 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during Thursday's 139-123 win over Milwaukee.

Turner was limited to just 25 minutes during his return from a two-game absence due to a back issue. He got into a little big of foul trouble while battling Milwaukee's stout frontcourt, but he still submitted a decent stat line and should continue to see his usage grow as he works his way back to 100 percent. In eight games before his absence, Turner averaged 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals in 29.5 minutes with 59/37/79 shooting splits.