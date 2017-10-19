Pacers' Myles Turner: Monster game Wednesday
Turner tallied 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 140-131 win over the Nets.
Turner, with former teammates Paul George and Jeff Teague out of the picture, is seemingly the go-to option in Indiana. While he didn't take the most shots on the team, he was highly efficient and made sure to play both ends of the floor -- a huge part of his fantasy upside.
More News
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: To sit out for rest Monday vs. Pistons•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Nearly double-doubles across 24 minutes•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Scores 20 points in Game 4 loss•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Goes 3-for-12 from field in Game 3•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Swats season-high six shots in win•
-
Pacers' Myles Turner: Turns in second straight double-double in Monday's win•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....