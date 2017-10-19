Pacers' Myles Turner: Monster game Wednesday

Turner tallied 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 140-131 win over the Nets.

Turner, with former teammates Paul George and Jeff Teague out of the picture, is seemingly the go-to option in Indiana. While he didn't take the most shots on the team, he was highly efficient and made sure to play both ends of the floor -- a huge part of his fantasy upside.