Turner closed with 31 points (12-17 FG, 7-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

While Turner did not score in the first quarter, he still managed to score 31 points and make seven three-pointers. It was the first time this season and second time in his career that he made more than five threes in a game. It's been an impressive start to the season for the 26-year-old as he's setting personal bests in points, shooting percentage, three-point percentage, free-throw shooting and rebounds all while blocking 2.8 shots per game.