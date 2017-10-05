Pacers' Myles Turner: Nearly double-doubles across 24 minutes

Turner tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during a 104-86 win over the Bucks on Wednesday.

Turner was strong in the team's preseason opener, as he nearly double-doubled despite the light 24-minute workload. The three-pointer and three blocks could be a sign of things to come this season for the third-year big man, as he will likely be unleashed with the team limited in terms of offensive weapons.