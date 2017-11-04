Pacers' Myles Turner: Nearly posts double-double in return

Turner finished with 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 121-110 loss to the 76ers.

Turner missed the Pacers' previous seven games while dealing with a concussion and was re-inserted into the rotation Friday, though given limited run. He didn't shoot particularly well, but still looked like himself, needing just 24 minutes to accumulate nine rebounds and three blocks. It's not clear yet when he'll regain his starting job, though that will likely come sooner than later.