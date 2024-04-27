Turner notched 29 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal over 41 minutes in Friday's 121-118 overtime win over Milwaukee in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Turner led all Indiana players in scoring and shots made from deep while ending one rebound shy of a double-double to boost the Pacers to a thrilling overtime victory to take a series lead against the Bucks. Turner has posted at least 15 points and seven rebounds in all three quarterfinals games, connecting on three or more threes in every outing so far in the series. Expect Turner to put up similar numbers the rest of the series, especially if Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) continues to miss time for Milwaukee.