Turner posted 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Thursday's 134-122 win over Philadelphia.

Turner connected on a team-high-tying trio of threes while ending one rebound short of a double-double and ending as one of two Pacers with 20 or more points in a winning effort. Turner, who also recorded a team-high-tying pair of blocks, has posted at least 20 points and eight rebounds in 10 outings this season, including in two of his last four games.