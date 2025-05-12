Turner notched 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 win over Cleveland in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Turner helped set the tone for the Pacers in Game 4, scoring 20 points in 22 minutes and finishing with a game-high seven rebounds. The veteran big man is enjoying a productive postseason, averaging 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.6 blocks per game across the eight contests prior to Sunday's win.