Turner finished with 27 points (9-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 121-116 victory over Cleveland.

Turner posted a season-low eight points during Wednesday's blowout loss to the Celtics, but he bounced back with a dominant performance during Friday's victory. He's now scored at least 20 points in three of his last four appearances while also securing at least nine rebounds in those three matchups. Turner is averaging 17.2 points and 9.0 rebounds in 27.4 minutes per game to begin the year.