Pacers' Myles Turner: No minutes restriction Tuesday
Turner will not have a minutes restriction Tuesday against the Pelicans, Jason Spells of WTHR Indiana reports.
Turner has played just 24 minutes in each of the past two games coming off of a concussion. But, he's apparently feeling well enough to handle a full workload Tuesday. That's especially important considering the Pacers will be down Domantas Sabonis (calf) and possibly T.J. Leaf (ankle). So far this season, Turner has posted 15.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks across 27.3 minutes per game.
