Pacers' Myles Turner: Non-factor in loss as starters see minutes cap
Turner posted two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3 Pt), four rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 92-73 loss to the Raptors.
One glance at the box score showed that the Pacers had no intention of overplaying their starters on Friday, and there's no sign that this will change for Indiana's final two games. With Friday's results in mind, playing Turner or any starter in DFS over the next few days is ill-advised.
