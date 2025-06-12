Turner (illness) has been cleared to play in Game 4 against the Thunder.

Turner dealt with an illness during Game 3, which shed some doubt on whether he'd be able to play Friday in Game 4. However, the veteran big man will be available for Indiana, as the team looks to take a commanding 3-1 lead over Oklahoma City. Turner has played well in the NBA Finals up to this point, averaging 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.