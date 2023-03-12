Turner (back) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Pistons, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Turner missed Saturday's game against Detroit, and head coach Rick Carlisle doesn't want to risk further injury, so he'll give him the day off Monday as well. This is the same approach he used with Tyrese Haliburton (knee) and T.J. McConnell (back). Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson should benefit from Turner's absence, and his next chance to feature will come Thursday at Milwaukee.