Turner finished with 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Thursday's 112-111 loss to the Lakers.

Turner got after it on the glass in the first half, grabbing nine boards to go along 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field. He was much more quiet after the break, however, adding just six more points on 2-of-3 shooting while grabbing four more rebounds to notch a team-high 13 boards on the night. Turner has broken the 20-point mark in four of his last five contests and has hit at least two threes in each game over that stretch.